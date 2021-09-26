Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' to hit the screens on August 11, 2022

With the Maharashtra government announcing the reopening of theatres, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s 'Raksha Bandhan' is set for Independence day weekend release, next year. Announcing the date, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "'RAKSHA BANDHAN' ON 11 AUG 2022... #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend." The film helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon will be released on August 11, next year.

'Raksha Bandhan' also features four new faces, including, Shikara actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for 'Jersey'

It was earlier this month only that the makers announced Bhumi Pednekar's association with the film. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay for ‘Raksha Bandhan' for the second time after the 2017 film, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Bhumi had shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. "A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," she captioned the image.

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Raksha Bandhan is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. The film is a Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

Also Read: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt starrer to hit the screens ​​on Diwali next year