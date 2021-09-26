Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for 'Jersey'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced the release date for his highly anticipated film 'Jersey'. The sports drama which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the film to announce the release date. In the caption, he wrote, "JERSEY releasing 31st December 2021."

Earlier the film was scheduled to release on November 5 but due to the second pandemic lockdown, necessary changes were made. The latest development comes a day after Maharashtra announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

'Jersey', a Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It's a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The sports drama which has music by Sachet and Parmpara is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi. Shahid Kapoor wrapped the filming of the movie during the coronavirus pandemic in December last year. Ranveer Singh's 83 to release this Christmas, actor shares exceptional team pic

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid Kapoor recently teased that he is set to collaborate with South star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna for his upcoming series helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

(With ANI inputs)