Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date postponed to Valentine's Day in 2022

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed to Valentines Day in 2022

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film ever since its inception. It was earlier stated that the film might release on Christmas in December this year. However, putting an end to all the speculations makers on Sunday announced that the film will release on Valentine's Day next year i.e February 14, 2022.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Aamir Khan productions shared an official announcement regarding the release date.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been helmed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 musical drama Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

An official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump, the film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.

Atul Kulkarni shares the screenplay credit for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Eric Roth, who had adapted the 1986 novel for Hanks’ movie. Forrest Gump, which chronicled the life story of the titular protagonist, a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Hanks and best director for Robert Zemeckis.

Besides Aamir Khan, the Hindi version also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019.