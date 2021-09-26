Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt starrer to hit the screens ​​on Diwali next year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Setu to hit the screens ​​on Diwali, 2022

The news of the re-opening of cinema halls in Maharashtra next month has brought a breath of fresh air to Bollywood. Superstar Akshay Kumar, on Diwali last year announced a new project for his fans titled 'Ram Setu.' The release date for the same has been announced on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR CONFIRMS DIWALI 2022 FOR 'RAM SETU' #RamSetu #AkshayKumar #JacquelineFernandez #NushrrattBharuccha #Diwali 2022." The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Ram Setu is co-produced by Cape Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Prime Video. Talking about Akshay's role, he plays an archaeologist and his look and character are inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field.

Talking about the film, Akshay had said, "The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world."

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama. 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.