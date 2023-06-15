Ajay Devgn's AI-generated photos leave internet amused | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AI-generated photo of Ajay Devgn

These days AI-generated photo is the new trend in social media. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought about a massive change in the creative world. AI is constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to creativity and artistic expression. Fan accounts and artists have been reimagining both Hollywood and Bollywood stars as either fun and quirky renditions of other famous characters or as cool new versions of themselves.

The latest example of this can be found in Ajay Devgn's Instagram handle. The Singham star took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a string of groovy new pictures. These photographs were AI generated by the team of Ajay Devgn. The actor seems extremely impressed by the efforts of his team and even posted the stills on Instagram, along with the caption, “AI-chya gaavat. PS: Here's some crazy AI reimagining of myself by my team.”

The pictures showcased him in three avatars. The first one was in a white shirt and a pair of sunglasses as he posed in front of a cool background. The second one showacsed Ajay in a dark suit looking menacing with a big dog resting by him. Ajay wore a kimono and looked into the camera in the last picture.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Bholaa' with Tabu, which he also directed. He has finished shooting for Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. The film is a musical love story. Additionally, post-Drishyam 2, cinephiles are waiting for the third installment in the franchise, Drishyam 3. Going by the latest reports, both the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the movies will be shot together. Not just that, the films are expected to hit theatres, too, on the same date in 2024.

Ajay Devgn will once again ace the khaki in the highly-awaited Singham 3, the third installment of the popular Singham franchise. The first two installments were extremely well received by the audience and, hence, the expectations from Singham 3 are sky-high. Meanwhile, the actor recently surprised everyone when he appeared at the trailer launch of Kajol's OTT debut, 'The Trial'.

