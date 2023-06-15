Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi drops first vacation photo with wife Rupali Barua; fans shower love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi's wedding photo

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi proved that love has no age by turning a groom at the age of 60 with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The news and photos of his second marriage took the internet by storm last month. Now, another photo of the newlywed is doing the rounds on the internet. The couple is now enjoying some downtime at an international destination.

Ashish Vidyarthi dropped a cheerful picture of himself with Rupali Barua on Thursday. The newlywed couple can be seen riding a vehicle and smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. Dressed in breezy summer clothes, the two complimented each other with a hat on their head. The actor penned the caption, “Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes.. Aishukran Bandhu… Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you, Tintin for this beautiful capture."

Many reacted to the sweet picture and added to the comments. "Aww this is sooo cute sir (red heart emoticons) love it." Another said, "God bless the beautiful couple. Love to you Rupali ba & Bhindew." A comment also read, "Beautiful couple, beautiful capture." "Allah aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhay buht sari duain!!!", added another user. Here's another one, "Awesome loadzz of love to both of you".

Earlier in an interview, Talking about his marriage at this age, Ashish shared, "Marrying Rupali at this stage of life is an unusual feeling. Our court marriage was done in the morning and we will have a get-together in the evening". Talking about their love story, Ashish said, ‘Hey, this is a big thing, let’s talk about it again sometime. ‘ To this Rupali said, ‘We had met some time ago and we had decided to take our relationship further. We both wanted our wedding to be simple".

Ashish and Rupali met some time ago and decided to take the relationship forward. The couple revealed that both of them wanted their wedding to be a small family affair. He was formerly wed to Rajoshi an actress, singer, and theatre performer and the couple have a son Arth Vidyarthi. The actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Oriya, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. Ashish Vidyarthi has acted in films in 11 languages but his most famous films in Tamil are 'Baba' starring Rajinikanth and 'Gilli' starring Vijay in which he played the rare positive role as Vijay's father.

