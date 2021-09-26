Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Ajay Devgn announces 'MayDay' release date, film to hit theatres next year

The wait is over! Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday announced the release date on his upcoming starrer, 'MayDay.' Taking to social media, the actor shared the big news. He confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on April 29 next year. "Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022. @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet #MayDay."