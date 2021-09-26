Ajay Devgn announces 'MayDay' release date, film to hit theatres next year

Sunday, September 26, 2021
     
Ajay Devgn announced the release date on his upcoming starrer, 'MayDay.' Taking to social media, the actor confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on April 29 next year. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2021 18:53 IST
Ajay Devgn, MayDay
Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH

The wait is over! Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday announced the release date on his upcoming starrer, 'MayDay.' Taking to social media, the actor shared the big news. He confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on April 29 next year. "Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022. @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet #MayDay."

