Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks 'love of her life' Aaradhya and well-wishers for birthday wishes

The blue-eyed- diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday. Her fans, well-wishers and family made the occasion extra special as they flooded the internet with birthday wishes and blessings. Many Bollywood celebrities also penned their best wishes for Miss World 1994 on social media. Expressing her gratitude about the same. Aishwarya took to Instagram to thank everyone. Sharing selfies with her daughter Aaradhya, the actress thanked her well-wishers and said that she is grateful. She extended the biggest 'thank you' to her angel Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY..THANK YOU forever and beyond...And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday..GOD BLESS ALWAYS."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful picture of the couple to wish her on her birthday. The Breathe actor wrote, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you."

Talkinga bout Bollywood celebrities, Anushka Sharma who shared screen space with Aishwarya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil took to Instagram Story and posted a beautiful picture of the latter. "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading your radiance all around," she wrote. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, and extended birthday greetings to her. "Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram Story. Aishwarya's "Devdas" co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled working with her in the hit film. "Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for 'Devdas' seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," Madhuri added.

Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" in 1997, and since then she has been entertaining audience with her performances. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar are some of her remarkable movies. She was last seen in 2018 film "Fanney Khan", starring Anil Kapoor and RajKummar Rao. She also dubbed in Hindi for Maleficient: Mistress of Evil. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. Confirming the project to PTI, she had said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

