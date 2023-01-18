After RRR's global success, SS Rajamouli opens up on making Hollywood debut: 'I am the dictator...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SSRAJAMOULIFANS SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says just like any other filmmaker, he also harbours the ambition to make a Hollywood film some day. However, the decision to venture into Hollywood is not easy for the filmmaker, whose latest movie "RRR" is registering wins at various award ceremonies in the US after very strong word-of-mouth. "I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation," Rajamouli told American news outlet Entertainment Weekly during its Awardist podcast.

The filmmaker, whose filmography also includes hits such as "Magadheera", "Eega" and two "Baahubali" films, said he is in a "bit of confusion" as he loves the creative freedom he gets when directing Telugu movies. "Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film," he said.

He believes that a Hollywood project might be an opportunity for a co-credit. "Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone," Rajamouli added.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rajamouli's RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film, Naatu Naatu is Best Song

Rajamouli is currently in the US to attend the Hollywood award season. RRR has made India proud once again at the global platform. After bringing the Golden Globe, Rajamouli's magnum opus won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Its song Naatu Naatu also won an award for Best Song. A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards". The song is also in the Oscars longlist.

About RRR

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

ALSO READ: DYK RRR's Golden Globe winner 'Naatu Naatu' was shot outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's residence?

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News