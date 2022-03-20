Aamir Khan learns 'Naatu Naatu' hook step from Jr NTR, Ram Charan as he joins RRR promotions

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH RRR is set to be released on March 25

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen shaking a leg with stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan during a fan event for their upcoming film 'RRR'. The cast of 'RRR' including Alia Bhatt and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli were in the national capital to promote the film. Aamir joined the cast during the fan event. Aamir was seen asking the two actors how they did the step, which the 'PK' star felt could not perform. He said: "They are very fast." Alia then chimed in saying that it's an easy step and even she has tried it. Finally, Aamir and Alia joined Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Finally, Aamir then called fans on stage to perform the hook step for Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Alia and Ram Charan. The film includes a star-studded lineup including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Earlier in the day, Junior NTR and Ram Charan visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda along with S.S. Rajamouli. The makers and the cast shared their latest pictures from the Baroda visit, much to the surprise of their fans, thus building the anticipation even further.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR will release on March 25.

