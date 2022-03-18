'SS Rajamouli shows no empathy while on sets', complaints Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan

'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 25. In one of the recent promotional videos of the film, director S.S. Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR had a casual chat, where the two stars admited that they were upset by the helmsman's lack of empathy while on the sets. The actors complained that they had to deal with the tough demands of Rajamouli, who is known to be a no-nonsense man, on the sets of the movie.

"Rajamouli does not show any empathy while on the sets. Even if Charan or I had small issues, he would make us join the shoot, and complete the task," NTR complained. In response, Rajamouli revealed "I have to control myself not to show empathy. If I start showing empathy and stop the show even for one day, it will cause a huge damage to the production house."

Ram Charan, on his part, admitted that there was a time when he got irked by Rajamouli's behaviour. "I was not feeling well and Rajamouli still wanted me to come down and start shooting. He said that a thousand people have come down to work on the sets, so it will be a waste of money if I didn't show up," Ram Charan recalled. ALSO READ: RRR: Andhra Pradesh to allow higher ticket prices for Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer. Here's why

Talking about RRR, the film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and has been mounted on a huge scale. RRR promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RRR also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. MM Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.