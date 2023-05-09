Aamir Khan arrives in Nepal for 10 day meditation programme amid break from acting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan to attend 10 day meditation programme in Nepal

Aamir Khan is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's biggest and most celebrated names and has emerged as an inspiration for his fans for his versatility. After his last release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which turned out to be a box office disaster, the actor will be attending a ten day vipassana meditation programme in Nepal. The 58-year-old star reached Kathmandu on Sunday morning, an official at the Immigration Office said. the official told PTI.

The actor will participate in a programme at the Vipassana Meditation Centre which is located in Budhanilkantha around 12 kms away from Kathmandu city. Aamir Khan had last visited Nepal to attend an event of UNICEF in Kathmandu in 2014. ”Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has joined the ten-day meditation programme which started from Sunday,” a staff member of the meditation centre told PTI.

Aamir Khan so far hasn't graced his presence on big screens after Laal Singh Chaddha, but he had made occasional appearances including Arpita Khan's Eid bash and also at the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in Delhi last month.

UPCOMING PROJECTS OF AAMIR KHAN:

As for his future projects, Aamir had reportedly flown to Hyderabad to meet with Tollywood producer Allu Arvind to collaborate for the sequel of Ghajini. He will also be producing the Hindi remake of the Spanish film 'Campeones'.

Latest Entertainment News