Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani asks for a hug as she is missing her home- Read deets

Smriti Irani, one of the most empowering ministers of BJP is handling the Ministry of Women and Child Development. She has been in Delhi due to work commitments and is missing home. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of stories which leave a message that she is missing home. She posted few stories on her account to let her fans and family know what she is feeling now. Smriti Irani's family is settled in Mumbai. Parliament commitment and other work in the ministry keep her away from the family.

Check post

Smriti posted the first story which she captioned as Home. It was a picture of a Mumbai beach, beautifully showing the sunset.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani is missing her home in Mumbai.

Then her second story was captioned as, "As the day ended far away at home."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani is missing her family.

And her last story says, "When she asked me if I need something at work, I said send me a hug and she obliged from home."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani misses her family and asks for a hug.

This clearly shows how she is missing home even when she is occupied with a lot of work. The image had a paper in which 'HUG' was written. It shows Smriti Irani needs Vitamin HUG from her family and all will be okay.

Smriti Irani at present has been titled as the Minister for Women and Child Development along with Textile Minister.