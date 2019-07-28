Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: When Sanjay Dutt got candid about his gangster avatar in films, watch video

Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt has turned 60 today, and age seems to have done a miracle to this gentleman. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank alongside Madhuri Dixit, is well known for playing the role of a gangster for a major art of his career. He has given memorable performances in films such as Vaastav, Daag, and the much loved Munnabhai series. Before Kalank, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in which he played a sophisticated gangster.

Talking about his Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 character, Sanjay Dutt in an earlier interview said, "I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too. They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly.”

Sanjay Dutt in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt will be seen next in a gangster film alongside Aayush Sharma. The film will be jointly produced by Prerna under the banner Five Studio Five Elements and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. It will go on floors in May 2019.

Talking about his love for gangster films in Aap Ki Adalat in 2016, Sanjay Dutt said, “The roles that I get belong to gangster genre. Doing a grey character for any actor is very challenging”. Furthermore, the actor said that he never liked studies at all and so, he told his father Sunil Dutt that he would like to pursue acting instead of studying. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has changed his look for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Arjun Kapoor recently had to almost go bald for Panipat, and now, Sanjay Dutt has also gone bald to get into the skin of his character. Panipat is a period film that stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Padmini Kolhapure. The music of the film is being composed by duo Ajay-Atul.

You can watch Sanjay Dutt's Full Aap Ki Adalat Episode below:

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt from India TV and family!

