Mouni Roy enjoys summertime in a monochrome swimsuit, posing by the poolside

Mouni Roy is heating up the summer even more by flaunting her curves a bit more. She is seen by the poolside wearing a monochrome swimsuit. Mouni Roy, popularly known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, marked her debut in Bollywood alongside the Khiladi of Bollywood. She was first seen on the big screen opposite actor Akshay Kumar. Thereafter, she was seen in RAW along with John Abraham. The actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared her sizzling picture. She captioned it as, "It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine , it’s summer time"

Her picture instantly went viral and heated up the summer.

She again posted a few pictures and captioned them as,"Unnecessary !”

Surely, Mouni Roy is enjoying her summer sun and the poolside fun to the fullest. The actress is all gearing up for her upcoming movie Brahmastra.