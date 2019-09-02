Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul? Deets inside

Athiya Shetty has long been linked up with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, though none of them have openly addressed the rumours.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2019 15:59 IST
Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul? Deets inside

Athiya Shetty, who marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Suraj Pancholi, has been in news more for her personal life than her films.

 
Shetty has long been linked up with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, though none of them have openly addressed the rumours.
 
Ace designer Vikram Phadnis has, however, added more fuel to the fire by posting a quirky comment on one of Shetty's Instagram posts.
 
On Thursday, August 29, Athiya took to Instagram to share a motivational post. Her post read, “Trust the Timing of your Life.”

View this post on Instagram

always, always ✨

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on


 
To this, Phadnis commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days??? Let’s go to KL??? Kuala Lumpur????”

As can be seen, his comment included the words KL -- also the initials of the Indian cricketer.
 
Phadnis, reportedly, had also written in the comments section: “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!”
 
He, however, later deleted this comment.
 
Athiya Shetty replied to him, writing, “Time To Block You.”
 
Earlier, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had posted a picture of hers with Athiya and Rahul, with the caption, “...and i’m so good with that.”
 
View this post on Instagram

...n i’m so good with that 💛

A post shared by 🦋Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on

