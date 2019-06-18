Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside pictures of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's Goa wedding

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa got married to each other in a private manner. Their official marriage was a low key wedding. However, now the two have decided to get married by following all the traditions and ceremonies properly. They will be getting married according to Bengali customs and then the Rajasthani rituals.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa planned a destination wedding in Goa which kick-started with a Christian engagement party. It was followed by mehendi and sangeet functions on June 15, 2019. Also, the couple finally got married to complete traditional ceremonies on June 16. The pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are going viral. In fact, the couple themselves has shared a few video clips and filtered Instagram posts.

The couple looked lovely wearing traditional Rajasthani ensemble. Charu Asopa wore a beautiful Rajasthani lehenga. She paired it up with the right traditional accessories. She chose a necklace, nose ring, and matha patti. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, donned sherwani with a turban. The wedding then commenced in Bengali rituals. Charu wore a red lehenga, whereas Rajeev was seen in sherwani.

Sushmita Sen can be spotted enjoying the rituals which also reflects her excitement for her brother's wedding. Sushmita attended the wedding along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. In fact, it was Suhmita Sen who announced the engagement of the couple by sharing a picture on her Instagram account.