Deepika Padukone enjoys Federer Djokovic match at Wimbledon

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha

Actress Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha were spotted attending the high-octane Wimbledon men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic here on Sunday.

Deepika, daughter of Badminton legend Prakash Padukone, posted a photograph on Instagram of the invite and captioned it: "#nowshowing #sisteract Anisha Padukone."

Anisha shared the same invite and wrote: "Sunday afternoon well spent."

The "Padmaavat" star wore an all-white ensemble by luxury brand Ralph Lauren. The brand's official Instagram shared a photograph of Deepika and captioned it: "Actress and producer Deepika Padukone sport-chic summer whites in a look combining Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren."

The 33-year-old star recently celebrated her husband and actor Ranveer Singh's birthday here. The two are currently shooting for "'83", which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

"'83" also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.