Why did Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 65 get removed from Toronto International Film Festival lineup?

Helmed by Honey Tehran, Punjab 95, earlier titled Ghallughara, has remained under scrutiny ever since its announcement. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film was lined up for the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the film has been removed and will not be premiered at the prestigious film festival, Variety reported.

Punjab 95 is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The festival described the film as telling the story of Khalra's uncovering murderous corruption during Punjab's period of insurgency. Now, all the mentions of Punjab 95 from the TIFF's website have disappeared.

Why did TIFF remove Punjab 95 lineup?

The report in Variety stated that since Canada has the second-largest Sikh population in the world, there are political forces involved in the removal of the film from the Toronto International Film Festival. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who recently gain plaudits for his performance in Netflix's Kohrra opposite Barun Sobti.

For those unversed, Punjab 95 was earlier titled Ghallughara. The film has been in controversy forever. In July, the Central Board Of Film Certification directed 21 cuts of the film. Director Honey Tehran challenged the CBFC's ruling that questioned multiple scenes and dialogues that have the potential to trigger violence and radicalise the Sikh youth of the country.

RVP Films, owned by Ronni Screwvala, also protested against the CBFC's cut and had filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act.

Meanwhile, other films that made it to the glamourous Toronto International Film Festival are Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, Dear Jassi, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill, Anand Patwarsgab's Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and Sthal/A Match.

