Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara in trouble: Censor Board to cut 90 percent of film? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara in trouble

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal starrer Ghallughara directed by Honey Trehan is currently battling against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has received an A certification from the CBFC but with 21 cuts. Ghallughara is inspired by the life of noted Sikh human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was proactive during Punjab’s insurgency in the 1990s.

The singer-actor will play the lead character, Jaswant Singh Khalra, in the film. Filmmaker Honey Tehran protested against the CBFC’s ruling and the court hearing is slated for Friday, July 14. The CBFC has questioned certain scenes and dialogues in the film that can trigger violence and radicalise Sikh youth. Moreover, The CBFC argued about the film’s impact on the country’s sovereignty and its relations with foreign countries.

Earlier, RSVP Films, run by Ronnie Screwvala, challenged the 21 requested cuts by CBFC and filed an appeal under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act with the Bombay High Court.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently took the internet by storm with his spellbinding performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He also became the first Punjabi artist ever to perform at the prestigious music festival. Dosanjh will be next seen in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Parineeti Chopra as its female lead. The film will follow the story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary pop star who shot to fame in the 1980s. For those unversed, Chamkila was assassinated at the age of 27.

Also Read: San Diego Comic Con 2023: Check ticket prices, list of films, series and more

Latest Entertainment News