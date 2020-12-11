Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHGOWARIKER Toolsidas Junior first poster: Sanjay Dutt to play snooker coach Ashutosh Gowariker's sports drama

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to play a snooker coach in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film. The sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior, is based on a snooker champion and Sanjay will be making a guest appearance, according to the reports in Mumbai Mirror. Ashutosh Gowariker announced the film on Friday and shared the first poster of the film. He wrote, "A MUSIC association now steps up to become a MOVIE collaboration!!! Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon!"

The film will be co-produced by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T Series. It also stars Dalip Tahil, Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor.

In the film, Dalip Tahil will play the role of a snooker champion who is an antagonist. Talking about his character, Gowariker said in a statement, "Dalip is an actor who has played multiple characters across Films & TV and Stage, especially Broadway — it was great to see him perform in Andrew Llyod Weber’s Bombay Dreams where he sang fabulously! He has done so much good work, and still, I believe he has so much more to give. I am very happy to collaborate with him on Toolsidas Junior!"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his film Torbaaz. It is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction, through the game of cricket. The film will release on Netflix on December 11. Directed by Girish Malik, it also features Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.