  5. After Heropanti 2 release, Tiger Shroff jumps into working on his fitness for 3 upcoming action films

Tiger Shroff's upcoming films- Ganapath, Rambo and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- need him to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which he is currently training.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2022 23:41 IST
Tiger Shroff actor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF

Tiger Shroff was seen in Heropanti 2 recently opposite Tara Sutaria

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is going full steam with preparation for three action films that require him to achieve peak fitness and the physique to match his roles.

Speaking about his prep, Tiger confides, "I'm currently preparing for a very challenging and interesting schedule planned for 'Ganapath'. It needs me to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which I'm currently training."

He further adds, "Post that, we get into the prep for 'Rambo', which is very different from what is being done in 'Ganapath'. And then, I will get into 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay sir, and I'm really looking forward to it."

With three movie projects in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following.

