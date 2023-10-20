Tiger 3: Leke Prabhu Ka Naam's song teaser featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif OUT; fans call it 'blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER A still from Tiger 3's new song

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, is one of the much-anticipated flicks of 2023. The makers of the film on Friday surprised fans with the teaser of its first song titled 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'. The full version of the song, which spotlights Salman and Katrina's chemistry, will be unveiled on October 23. The song features Tiger and Zoya dancing in exotic locations. As soon as the song teaser was unveiled on major social media platforms by Yash Raj Films (YRF), fans started flooding the comment section and praised the duo.

Check out some of the reactions by fans on X (formerly Twitter):

One user wrote, ''Chartbuster. Salman - Kat jodi is back.'' Another user wrote, ''Biggest chartbuster loading.'' A third user commented, ''Another Chartbuster for Tiger series after Mashallah & Swag se Swagat'.. History repeats itself.''

Here're some of the other reactions by X users:

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise and fifth in the YRF's Spy Universe. It is also reported that the film is set after the events of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War (2019) and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan (2023)

The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore. In this film, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of the antagonist. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, November 12 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

