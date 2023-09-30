The Vaccine War box office collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's directorial fails to cross even Rs 2 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Vaccine War released on September 28. Starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Girija Oak, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, and Paritosh Sand in titular roles, the film is based on the true events around India's struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vaccine War, which opened at less than Rs 1 crore on Day 1, failed to even cross the Rs 2 crore mark on its Day 2. On its first Friday, the film earned Rs 0.85 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 1.70 crore. However, the film might cross Rs 2 crore on Saturday.

The overall occupancy of the film was recorded at 11.77 per cent on Friday and the highest occupancy rate was during the night shows with 14.96 per cent.

The Vaccine War occupancy rate on Day 2, Hindi

Morning shows: 7.92 per cent

Afternoon shows: 9.98 per cent

Evening shows: 14.22 per cent

Night shows: 14.96 per cent

The Vaccine War traces the struggles and challenges faced by Indian scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) for the development of Covaxin during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files broke all records at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in 2022. The film performed exceptionally well at both domestic and international box office. However, it triggered a massive debate on social media around the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Kashmir valley. While a section of social media users deemed it a propaganda film, some states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, and Goa made it tax-free.

