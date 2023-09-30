Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 2: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's film crosses THIS milestone

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actors Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma in lead roles, the popular comedy franchise hit the silver screen on September 28 and is performing well at the box office.

On its first Friday, Fukrey 3 earned Rs 7.50 crore. On its opening day, the film saw a whopping start at Rs 8.82 crore. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 16.32 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. Moreover, the overall occupancy of Fukrey 3 was registered at 19.69 per cent. The highest occupancy was witnessed during the night shows at 32.67 per cent.

Fukrey 3 overall occupancy on Day 2, Hindi

Morning shows: 10.02 per cent

Afternoon shows: 16.18 per cent

Evening shows: 19.90 per cent

Night shows: 32.67 per cent

Fukrey 3 is the third instalment of the comedy franchise after Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The plot of the film revolves around Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Pandit Ji and the mishaps in their lives. The film also has Ali Fazal in a cameo role. For those uninitiated, Fazal was a part of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The film clashed with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War at the box office, however, this did not affect its box office performance.

On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in Prime Video's Made In Heaven 2. He appeared in one of the episodes, Love Story opposite Elnaaz Norouzi. He also made a cameo role as Hunny in Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, Madam Chief Minister and Lahore Confidential. Pankaj Tripathi recently got his Rs 100 crore film in OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Watch: Kartik Aaryan wraps up Chandu Champion's Kashmir schedule, posts video enjoying ice-bath

Latest Bollywood News