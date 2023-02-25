Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's film struggles to mint any money

Follow us on Image Source : SELFIEE Selfiee Box Office Collection

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: After much wait and anticipation, Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi released on the big screen on Friday (February 24). The film, helmed by Raj Mehta also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam superhit Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. However, it failed to impress the audience. It struggled to make any money on its Day 1.

Selfiee Box Office Report

Early trade reports suggest that Akshay and Emraan starrer Selfiee is expected to perform low on its first day at the box office. It earned Rs 3.00 Cr India net on Feb 24.

According to Box Office India, "Selfiee was never going to get much of an audience due to it looking a very fake and spoofish type of film. These may not be the correct words to use but basically from the trailer the public gets to know that the hero is playing a film hero so the songs and action are not really part of the story and there the film is killed for mass audiences."

"The only reason for some audience is to come is the presence of Akshay Kumar but today when a film does no justice to star presence then that star value does not mean anything. The numbers will be shocking for an Akshay Kumar starrer and its unlikely that any of his films has had such a response since he became a star in 1994 and that includes Tasveer 8 x 10 which comes to mind as the worst."

It is to be noted that Selfiee faces stiff competition from Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Pathaan, which released on the big screen on January 25, 2023 continues its glorious run at the theatres.

About Selfiee

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It's backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Latest Bollywood News