Radhe Shyam release date announced: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s film hit theaters on...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhe Shyam release date announced

Highlights Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair

'Radhe Shyam' was previously scheduled to hit the theaters on Jan 14

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan India films of this year. Fans and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam to hit the theatres. however, because of the third wave of COVID, the release of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's film got pushed. The makers have now selected 11th March 2022 as the new release date. The team announced the new releases date with a new intense poster on Instagram.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas, who plays Vikramaditya, a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, his love interest. Their love story and the role of destiny is the crux of the movie. Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikramaditya’. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrapped, and the mystery created in the sneak peeks will be unsolved.

Also starring in the movie is Bollywood's senior actress Bhagya Shree, who will be seen in the role of Prabhas's mother. Bhagya Shree became briefly famous after she appeared opposite Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's debut film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', released in 1989.

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, 'Radhe Shyam' was previously scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March 2022