Prabhas' Adipurush makers reduce ticket prices to Rs 150 after witnessing a free fall at box office

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman. However, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. Following which, the film, which opened on a great note, saw a steep decline in figures. With this, T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of Rs 150 on Thursday and Friday.

Adipurush's Discounted Ticket price

Adipurush was enjoying a dream run at the box office, until Wednesday. The film saw its lowest dip in five days. Amid the same, T-Series shared a poster of the film which read, "Special offer on 22nd and 23rd June. Experience the grandeur in 3D for just ₹150. Ab har Bharatiya dekhega Adipurush (Now every Indian will watch Adipurush). Families invited. With edited and changed dialogues."

"Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs150/-* Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," read the announcement, posted by T-Series official Instagram handle with a tagline that says, 'Ab har bhartiya dekhega Adipurush.'

Adipurush's Changed Dialogues

After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir also received death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh.

In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'. Another dialogue is "Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to "Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie is inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

