Adipurush dialogues altered amid backlash; 'Jalegi tere baap ki' replaced with THIS line

After massive trolling and backlash on social media, Adipurush makers altered the dialogues from the film which triggered outrage among the audience. Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir also received death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI after revising the objectionable dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir said, "Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."

The controversial dialogues that created quite a stir on social media have now been changed. Take a look at the new dialogues here:

“Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been replaced with “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

“Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai" has been modified to “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai."

“Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

“Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has been replaced with “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna on Wednesday criticised the Adipurush team for 'distorting' history. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Who has given the right to anyone to insult our scriptures? I have even said that both of them (Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir) have not even read Ramayana. Those who don’t know which blessing Ravana has received. They pasted the blessing of Hiranya Kashyap of Ravana.”

Adipurush hit the silver screen on June 16 and has earned more than Rs. 350 crore worldwide till date.

