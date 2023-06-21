Follow us on Image Source : WEB Mukesh Khanna wants Adipurush team to be burnt alive

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is making headlines for its controversial content. After Arun Govil, another veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed the Adipurush team for 'distorting' the history. He strongly condemned the film in his YouTube video.

In a recent interview with ANI, Shaktimaan fame called Adipurush a 'terrible joke' on Ramayana. He said, "Who has given the right to anyone to insult our scriptures? I have even said that both of them (Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir) have not even read Ramayana. Those who don’t know which blessing Ravana has received. They pasted the blessing of Hiranya Kashyap of Ravana.”

Throwing light on Lord Shiva's blessings on Ravana, he said, "While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday. I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius."

Criticising director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir, Mukesh said, "I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version.”

Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film has been receiving criticism over its 'cheap' dialogues, 'shoddy' VFX, and costumes. Following the backlash on social media, writer Manoj Muntashir sought security cover from Mumbai Police. The makers have also agreed to revise some of its dialogues that have offended the audience.

