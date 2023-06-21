Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' film sees further dip amid controversies over dialogues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush Box Office Collection

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's much-discussed film, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman. However, it fell pray to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie released in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada) and Day 5 early estimates suggest that the film witnessed a major dip in the collection.

Adipurush Box Office Report

'Adipurush' has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and VFX. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban. .

Owing to the nationwide uproar, the film saw a major dip on Monday and Tuesday. The total collection of the film currently stands at Rs 247.90 crore.

