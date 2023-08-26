Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Regina Cassandra to star in 'Section 108', more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM their upcoming flick is titled 'Section 108'

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra are teaming up for an upcoming film project titled 'Section 108'. The film will be helmed by Rashik Khan. It is bankrolled by CinemaWala Ventures and Three Arrows production, and it's presented by one of the famed directors Aneez Bazmee. The film is touted to be around the biggest scam in the country.

The teaser of the film is expected to be unveiled on August 27. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Nawazuddin and Regina's other projects

Nawazuddin will be seen in the crime drama flick ‘Haddi’, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in key roles. Nawazuddin plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender.

On the other hand, Regina made her acting debut in a supporting role with the Tamil film 'Kanda Naal Mudhal' (2005) and made her Telugu film debut with 'Siva Manasulo Sruthi' (2012). She made her Hindi film debut with 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. 'Section 108' will be her second Hindi language film.

She was last seen on screen in ‘Karungaapiyam’, a Tamil-language horror thriller film written and directed by Deekay. It featured Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Whilst Janani Iyer, Raiza Wilson, Noyrika Bhatheja, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Lollu Sabha Manohar, John Vijay, Sha Ra, Aadhav Kannadasan, VJ Parvathy, TSK, Sherlin Seth, Kutty Gopi and others were in supporting roles. The film was released on May 19 this year.

