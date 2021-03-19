Mumbai Saga Twitter review: Fans say John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi are terrific, Kajal Aggarwal wins hearts

Image Source : TWITTER/@_AMANRAO Stills of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi from Mumbai Saga

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' has hit theaters today. The film is a gangster drama based on Mumbai in the 80s and 90s and is directed by Sanjay Gupta. Upon its theatrical release, the film is garnering positive responses on the internet and netizens are praising the performance of John, Emraan and Kajal Aggarwal. The punchy dialogues and action sequence of the film in particular have become a topic of discussion among Twitterati.

Lauding John and Emraan, a user tweeted, "MOVIE REVIEW- Movie can be remembered for its Power packed punch and dialogue, #JohnAbraham excel in is his dialogue delivery , #EmraanHashmi is prefect choise for the role. @TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi. Must experience this movie in theatre (sic)."

Another wrote, "#MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview : It's Mind Blowing...Fantastic..The Fight Battles Between @TheJohnAbraham and @emraanhashmi is Superp.... Outstanding @_SanjayGupta (sic)."

A third one described the film's action sequences as brilliant. "Perfect Action Movie to kickstart 2021. #JohnAbraham #EmraanHashmi nailed it and dialogues made it top notch entertainer. Superhit Blockbuster. Enjoy in the Cinemas. Worth to single penny (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties.