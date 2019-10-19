Laal Kaptaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's revenge saga likely to earn Rs 1.50 crore

Saif Ali Khan plays Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan which created buzz only because of the actor's Naga Sadhu look seems to have failed at the box office. The fictional tale wone around the pre-Independence era hit the box office along with several other small-budget movies including Ghost, Gumnaami, Jacqueline Iam Coming, Junction Varanasi, P Se Pyaar F Se Farrar among others. As per box office india report, the movie opened to empty houses. Even some shows got canceled. However, it is likely to earn Rs 1.50 crore on its Day 1.