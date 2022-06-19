IIFA Awards 2022: Date, Time, When & Where to watch Bollywood celebrity performances & winners list

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IIFA IIFA Awards 2022

IIFA Awards 2022: The highly anticipated mega celebration of Indian cinema, the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) took over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a star-studded weekend. Giving Indian cinema a global platform, the Awards was held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on June 3rd and 4th, 2022. As the magical Weekend with the Stars is all set to premiere today, here is a sneak peek for fans from around the globe to see what some of their favorite stars were up to at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

While Farah Khan took to cooking with Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia at W Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tiger Shroff took to indoor sky diving at CLYMB Abu Dhabi at Yas Island - the world’s ultimate adventure hub. Nora Fatehi tried out the world’s fastest roller coaster ride at Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tamannaah Bhatia visited the world’s largest and most expansive marine life aquarium – Seaworld Abu Dhabi at Yas Island. Maniesh Paul took to the incredible 290-metre-long Ferrari World go-karting track at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

When and Where to watch

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Zarah S Khan, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Kusha Kapila and many more in the best of their elements at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi exclusively on India’s No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS today - 19th June, 2022 at 5:00pm IST.

IIFA 2022 Awards nominations

The Best Actor Award (Male)

Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Ranveer Singh (’83)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

Vicky Kaushal ( Sardar Udham)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Director Award

Vishnuvardhan — Shershaah

Kabir Khan — 83

Shoojit Sircar — Sardar Udham

Anurag Basu — Ludo

Anubhav Sinha — Thappad

Best Actor Award (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Kiara Advani (Shershaah)

IIFA 2022 Awards Winner's list

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Music Direction (Tie): A.R. Rahman (Atrangi Re), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Story (Original): Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best Story (Adapted): Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (83)

Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (83)

Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Debut Male: Ahan Shetty (Tadap 2)