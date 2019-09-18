IIFA 2019 Mumbai Live: Gulshan Grover, Manjot Singh grace the green carpet in stylish avatars

IIFA 2019 Mumbai Live: Ayushmann Khurrana to Salman Khan, countdown to starry night begins

One of the much-awaited star-studded night of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is going to take place in India this year. IIFA Awards which has been held in over 12 countries in its 19-year run till now will see its main event of the 20th edition taking place in Mumbai. The homecoming of the popular event is going to happen in India for the first time and that is the reason everyone is even more excited as it’s happening in the ‘filmi mahanagri.’

From the funny brother-duo, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana hosting the show to various performances by actors like Salman Khan, Sar Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit etc, the event will surely be one grand show.

IIFA 2019 Mumbai Live: Ayushmann Khurrana to Salman Khan, countdown to starry night begins

The countdown begins as we eagerly wait to witness the grand spectacle of IIFA 2019!

Book your tickets on bookmyshow NOW! Limited tickets left.

Click here: https://t.co/RAoETZo85e#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience @NexaExperience pic.twitter.com/fDDLy0oFvQ — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 18, 2019

The IIFA Rocks 2019 event saw a number of awards being given out in the technical categories. The big winners included names of films like AndhaDhun, Tummbad, Padmavat, Badhaai Ho, etc. The event was hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal and had performances from various singers like Salim–Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Jonita Gandhi, Tulsi Kumar, and others. A fashion show was held where celebrity duo Shantanu & Nikhil and Masuuma Namjoshi showed their collections.

Here are the Highlights of IIFA 2019: