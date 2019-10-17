Housefull 4 Express: Antakshari to Tambola, peep into what happened inside the promotional train. Watch videos

The cast of upcoming Farhad Samji film Housefull 4 including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey boarded the first-ever promotional train from Mumbai to Delhi. The Housefull 4 Express was an activity which was a part of Indian Railways' Promotion on Wheels- a new concept that kicked off on Wednesday.

The stars had super fun travel to the capital as they were seen indulging in activities like playing antakshari, dancing to the tracks of the film, playing games like Tambola, interacting with media, cutting Pooja’s birthday cake, sleeping in their PJs, waking up to Punjabi songs and much more. Akshay’s daughter Nitara also travelled with her daddy and was busy making a tent for herself.

Here’s showing you everything that happened from the beginning of the journey to the end:

From where the journey began:

Fun media interaction session:

Bala challenge inside Housefull 4 Express:

Pooja Hegde's birthday celebrations:

Baby Nitara entertaining herself:

I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express pic.twitter.com/SfQnbYnnMX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 17, 2019

Entertainer- Riteish:

Chalo khelein antakshari leke prabhu ka naam:

It's time for Pyjama party:

Teaching how to shoo away the bhoot:

What happens when you enter Dilli- Punjabi songs fever:

'Aapka Dilli mein swagat hai:'

All set for super fun:

Coming back to the film, it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25. Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video