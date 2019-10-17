Housefull 4 Express: Antakshari to Tambola, peep into what happened inside the promotional train. Watch videos

The cast of upcoming Farhad Samji film Housefull 4 including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey boarded the first-ever promotional train from Mumbai to Delhi. The Housefull 4 Express was an activity which was a part of Indian Railways' Promotion on Wheels- a new concept that kicked off on Wednesday.
The stars had super fun travel to the capital as they were seen indulging in activities like playing antakshari, dancing to the tracks of the film, playing games like Tambola, interacting with media, cutting Pooja’s birthday cake, sleeping in their PJs, waking up to Punjabi songs and much more. Akshay’s daughter Nitara also travelled with her daddy and was busy making a tent for herself.
Here’s showing you everything that happened from the beginning of the journey to the end:
From where the journey began:
Fun media interaction session:
Bala challenge inside Housefull 4 Express:
Pooja Hegde's birthday celebrations:
Baby Nitara entertaining herself:
I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express pic.twitter.com/SfQnbYnnMX— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 17, 2019
Entertainer- Riteish:
View this post on Instagram
Chura ke dill mera goriya chali in @akshaykumar voice ny favourite song ever Team #housefull4 in #housefull4express @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja @chunkypanday #akshaykumar #riteishdeshmukh #bobbydeol #kritisanon #kritikharbanda #poojahegde #chunkypandey #housefull4 #housefull4express
Chalo khelein antakshari leke prabhu ka naam:
It's time for Pyjama party:
Teaching how to shoo away the bhoot:
View this post on Instagram
#BhootRaja Was In #Housefull4Express Last Night 💥💥💥💥 #TheBhootSong #Repost @wardakhannadiadwala • • • • • • Fun on wheels with @sknadiadwala @sufyannadiadwala123 #housefull4express ty @priyal_gala @swankysurd for finally managing to gettin ma boys to do this 😂🥳🤗 #housefull4
What happens when you enter Dilli- Punjabi songs fever:
View this post on Instagram
#Housefull4Express 🤩🤩🤩 @kritisanon #AkshayKumar #RiteishDeshmukh #BobbyDeol #PoojaHegde #KritiKharbanda #Housefull4 . . . #kriti #kritisanon #versatile #kritians #kritimaniacs #beautiful #stunning #gorgeous #picoftheday #lovely #pricelessSmile #beautyatitsbest #Bollywood #bollywoodactress #instadaily #instapic #instabollywood #smilegoals #bollywoodlovers #instagood #instafit #instalove #kritisanonworld
View this post on Instagram
Good Morning! The 'Housefull 4' team has just woken up @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja @chunkypanday @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #Housefull4Express #goodmorning #morning #housefull4 #akshaykumar #riteishdeshmukh #bobbydeol #kritisanon #kritokharbanda #poojahegde #chunkypanday #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactress #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #newbollywoodmovie #upcomingbollywoodmovie #bombaytimes
'Aapka Dilli mein swagat hai:'
View this post on Instagram
Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara and Housefull 4 starcast arrive in Delhi #akshaykumar #akshaykumarfans #akshay #housefull4 #bobby #bobbydeol #riteshdeshmukh #kritikharbanda #kritisanon #poojahegde #housefull4express #moviepromotion #instadelhi #instabollywood #bollywoodstars #bollywoodnews #bollywoodupdates
All set for super fun:
View this post on Instagram
#Housefull4Express in Delhi @kritisanon 😘 @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @chunkypanday @kriti.kharbanda 😘@hegdepooja 😘 . . . #kriti #kritisanon #versatile #kritians #kritimaniacs #beautiful #stunting #gorgeous #picoftheday #beautyatitsbest #bollywoodactresses #instadaily #instapic #instabollywood #smilegoals #bollywoodlovers #instagood #instafit #delhi
Coming back to the film, it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25. Watch the trailer here:
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News