Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is unbeatable; enjoys remarkable growth

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's film is unbeatable at the ticket windows. The film is a total winner at the box office as within seven days, Drishyam 2 crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and continues to enjoy remarkable growth on its second Saturday. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 2’ hit a century on Day 7. Now, the Day 9 total of the film is expected to be Rs 125 crore nett. Drishyam 2 is giving tough competition to Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's recently released Bhediya.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report:

Drishyam 2 started on a promising note and continues to do phenomenal business. The second Saturday number is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 14 crore nett, which will take the 9 day total of the film to Rs 125 cr nett. According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 is extraordinary on its second Saturday as its looking at growth in the 80-90% range. the collections of the film look to be in the 14 crore nett range taking the film to almost 125 crore nett. the film now looks on course to cross the 200 crore nett mark as it will have over 160 crore nett on the board after two weeks."

"The film has seen extraordinary growth all over with Mumbai / Gujarat are showing even more than extraordinary growth. There were centres in Gujarat Saurashtra which were strong on Friday and then almost double on Saturday. Sunday will be out of this world in this circuit," BOI added.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is what the movie is about. The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son.

Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

The suspense thriller is a sequel to the 2015 hit 'Drishyam'. The Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language 'Drishyam' films (2013 and 2021) headlined by Mohanlal.

