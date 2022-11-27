Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film shows decent growth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon horror-comedy saw a decent growth on its second day after an underwhelming first day. Bhediya (Hindi)'s collection are up by 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. This brings the two-day nett to Rs 17 crore. The business showed some gains towards the evening and night shows. The film looked well made and had a fresh concept but it was not enough to drag the audience to the theaters. However, the growth of the film does show that there is some sort of appreciation and potential but to be in the race, Bhediya has to take a good jump.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama was released in cinemas on Friday, November 25. The film has raised over Rs 12 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

For the second day, Box Office India stated, "Bhediya (Hindi) has decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. It probably needed higher growth on Saturday due to the low first day but this 35-40% is decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump."

"The two day collections of the film will be 15.50-15.75 crore nett which remains low but after the opening, it is really about making ground post the weekend," BOI added.

About Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's new Bollywood film hit the big screen on November 25. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which was a huge success at the box-office. Varun is being praised for his 'brilliant' performance in the film. However, the box office numbers don't look promising. Bhediya, produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

