Dream Girl 2 new song out: Ayushmann, Ananya recreate same magic in Dil Ka Telephone 2.0

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the song Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 from his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. This time Ananya Panday appears alongside Ayushmann as a love interest, replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha. The duo recreates the same magic with this song and brings memories of Pooja from the first part.

In the song, Ayushmann and Ananya Panday appear in the song with a new hook step while the melody of the song remains the same. The song also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manoj Singh among others. The song is sung by Meet Bros and Jonita Gandhi, who had sung for the first time, while Jubin Nautiyal is the latest addition who replace Nakash Aziz from the 2019 song.

Ayushmann took to social media to share the post and wrote, “I’m searching for your love. #DilKaTelephone 2 Song Out Noe! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August” fans couldn’t throng the comment section and showed enthusiasm and love for the song. A user wrote, “Pooja supremacy, Fantastic song”. Many compared the song with the original version.

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Ayushmann’s highly successful film, Dream Girl which was released in 2019. The sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa. The film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

