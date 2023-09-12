Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt congratulate PM Modi on G20 success

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, PM Modi

After Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, other Bollywood celebrities congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful G20 Leaders Summit. On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt took to their social media handles and hailed PM Modi for the same.

Deepika Padukone shared a photo showing flags of various countries at the G20 Summit in New Delhi and wrote a note tagging to the Prime Minister of India. In her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Congratulations on hosting groundbreaking G20 Summit! A remarkable accomplishment showcasing our nation's potential to the world. A true testament to our ability to mobilise global action, strengthen solidarity and lead the way to a brighter future. One Earth. One Family. One future."

Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

Ranveer Singh also praised PM Modi for the same on Twitter, or X. Quote tweeting the video shared by the official handle of Narendra Modi, Singh wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Further, Alia Bhatt also shared the same video and called it a historic moment for India. Congratulating PM Modi, she wrote, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. A historic moment for India… Congratulations to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. Such a proud moment to witness this monumental event that fosters unity between nations and bridges alliances for a better future. This summit is a testament to our country's leadership on the global stage."

The G20 Annual Summit began on September 8 and concluded on September 10, Sunday. The event took place in the attendance of various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the presidency gavel to Brazil and concluded the annual summit.

