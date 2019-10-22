Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3 Movie latest News poster: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'pure innocent masoom' Khushi, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to enter Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to enter Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The superstar today unveiled the latest poster featuring the newcomer on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Hamari pure innocent masoom Khushi".

In another post, the actor shared a video announcing that the trailer of Dabangg will release tomorrow.

Talking about Saiee Manjrekar's Bollywood debut, Salman Khan earlier said," She is good that's why she is in Dabangg 3. In Dabangg 1, her father Mahesh Manjrekar played an important role, and now we have her". Watch the full video here/

Dabangg 3 marks the reunion of Salman with Prabhu Deva who will be directing him after 2009's Wanted. The film will also features Sonakshi Sinha -- as his wife Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and South star Sudeep playing the role of an antagonist. The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. The action film is slated to release on December 20.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page