Bob Biswas review and Twitter reaction: Netizens laud Abhishek Bachchan but miss Saswata Chatterjee

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FARHANAYEEM Abhishek Bachchan, Saswata Chatterjee as Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas review and Twitter reaction | Abhishek Bachchan took a challenge when he decided to play the contract killer in a story that was presented by Vidya Balan 10 years ago. The film, 'Bos Biswas' is a spin-off to the earlier 'Kahaani' released in 2012, in which Bob's character was portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee. Despite being a Bengali actor without having much familiarity with the Hindi audience, the character and the performance of Saswata were much appreciated by the audience nationwide. Probably this is the reason that while netizens are liking Abhishek in the titular role, it is only natural to see some of them miss Saswa, as the face of the character.

Lauding Bachchan, a user tweeted, "Tears in my eyes after watching @juniorbachchan performance in #BobBiswas it’s not only 1 of his best performances. it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life. Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs Thank you @sujoy_g for this 1."

Another was disappointed and missed Saswata. "8 minutes of #BobBiswas played by Saswata Chatterjee still makes us have goose bumps.Spine Chilling Ruthless yet endearing..But it's spin off #BobBiswas played by @juniorbachchan ,written by @sujoy_g and directed by #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh disappoints from Minute 1!" the user wrote on Twitter. Check out Bob Biswas fan review and Twitter reaction:

Bob Biswas is written by Sujoy, and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. This is the first time the fans will get to see Abhishek in a never-seen-before avatar in which his look is almost unrecognisable as a semi-bald and overweight middle-aged man.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Bob Biswas' also features Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, and Tina Desai, among others. It is streaming on ZEE5.