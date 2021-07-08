Bhoot Police: After Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, makers release Jacqueline Fernandez's poster and its fabulous

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared her look in the forthcoming horror comedy film "Bhoot Police", with a social media post on Thursday. Jacqueline plays a character named Kanika. In the photo, the actress wears a white crop top with a jacket over it and holds a lasso rope of sorts in her hand. She also wears a chain with a pendant around her neck as she poses in front of a spooky background.

"Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," she wrote as caption. Take a look:

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Earlier the makers released the posters of Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

While Arjun plays a character named Chiraunji, Saif will be essaying will be seen as a character called Vibhooti in the horror comedy.

Don't miss these:

Arjun Kapoor is slaying a badass avatar as Chiraunji in first look poster

Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti unveiled; Kareena Kapoor drops poster

In Saif's introduction poster, the actor looks like an exorcist carrying a trident with four prongs in his right hand. He is wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and a pendant. The actor flaunts beard, moustache, back-brushed hair and kohl in his eyes with a goofy expression.

Whereas, in Arjun's poster, the actor dons a dark outfit and holds a burning torch. He wears a chain with a pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers. Take a look:

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.