Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti unveiled; Kareena Kapoor drops poster

After Tandav, Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to return to the OTT screen with a horror comedy titled, Bhoot Police. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor, Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. On Monday, Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop his first look as Vibhooti from the film. Revealing his character, Kareena's wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

The poster showcased Saif in a head to toe black outfit. Keeping his hair and beard perfectly styled, Saif is wearing a leather jacket and a black shirt.

Check out Saif Ali Khan's first look from Bhoot Police below:

The film is Directed by Pavan Kriplani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. The political drama was produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The 9-episode Amazon Original Series was filled with a stellar ensemble cast including Saif, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, among others.

He will also be seen as Lankesh in Adipurush, and in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Also Read: Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic post, 'You can never run away. Not ever'