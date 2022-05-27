Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's film becomes SUPERHIT; collects Rs 90 crores

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REHANKH31292771 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer continues to outshine Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad in theatres even at the end of its week. The horror-comedy which became the biggest opener of the year defeating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to enter the 100 croere club by next week. Although it would be exciting to witness its strength against Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick as the two films are releasing this Friday. Meanwhile, Kartik's film has crossed the Rs 90 crores mark on day 7. The film is being lauded for ending Bollywood's dry spell at the box office after Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh yesterday announced the day 6 collections of the film. He tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic... SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays... This one is not going to slow down soon... All set for ₹ 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: ₹ 84.78 cr. #India biz."

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "The film has managed to collect more than Gangubai Kathiawadi on the Tuesday which collected 9.3 crore nett and that was due to a holiday for Mahashivratri while here 9.50 crore nett has come on a normal day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also beating the Sooryavanshi in some circuits over the weekdays and it is most likely that it will beat lifetime numbers of that film in some circuits."

Here are the total collections of the film till day 6:

Friday-- 14.11 crores

Saturday-- 18.34 crores

Sunday-- 23.51 crores

Monday-- 10.75 crores

Tuesday-- 9.56 crores

Wednesday--8.51 crores

Total: ₹ 84.78 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened to rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Adarsh reviewed the film as a 'winner'. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: (four stars) Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… #BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review."

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

