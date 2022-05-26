Dhaakad Box Office Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film struggles against Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA Kangana's Dhaakad Box Office Collections Day 6

Dhaakad Box Office Collections Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad release in theatres on May 20th along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke the record by becoming the biggest opener of 2022, Kangana's Dhaakad fell flat at the box office. And ever since, the film is struggling to get audience at the movie halls. The action-flick also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta opened to as low as Rs 50 lakhs. It has been a real challenge for the film to even cross the Rs 2 crore mark. The film has been a disappointment for the audience following which distributors have started reducing the screen count of the movie due to "extremely low audience turnout" and it is being replaced by Kartik's horror-comedy which is going houseful. According to Box Office India Dhaakd has collected around Rs 2.095 crores by far.

The reports by Box Office India said, "Dhaakad has seen horrible collections as the film is struggling to reach the 2 crore nett mark after four days and is one of the biggest disasters of all time. The film has just failed completely with simply no takers."

A Mumbai-based trade critic, on the condition of anonymity, said when a film doesn't record excellent occupancy, theatre owners often go with the movies that are receiving good reports. "There was a need and demand in the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' but nothing for 'Dhaakad'," he told PTI, adding the "Dhaakad" shows have definitely been reduced and cancelled in many places.

According to the trade critic, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" released in approximately 3,200 screens and "Dhaakad" had debuted in 2,200 screens across the country. "But right now, around 25 per cent screens have been reduced for the film ('Dhaakad').

About Dhaakad

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' stars Kangana Ranaut as protagonist Agent Agni, and Divya Dutta as Rohini, and Arjun Rampal as villain Rudraveer. Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.