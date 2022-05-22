Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer is all set to become a HIT!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer horror-comedy became the recent love of the moviegoers after Saunkan Saunkne. On the very first day of its release, the film received a bumper opening in India. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day i.e May 20. The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee and the three actors. Not only this but after the first day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening. On the second day as well, the film became the first choice as compared to 'Dhaakad.' As per the latest reports, the film till late Saturday night, saw a jump of more than 28 per cent and raked in around Rs 18 crore whereas Kangana Ranaut's film felt flat on the second day itself.

It has even broken the first day records of several other films like 'Bachchhan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film was one of the much-awaited projects and happens to be the sequel of the 2007-release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared that the film marks a miles stone in Kartik's life. He wrote: "'BB2' IS KARTIK AARYAN'S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz... 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ? 14.11 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal ? 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ? 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ? 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ? 6.80 cr."

Kartik, too, shared the details about the collection on his Instagram handle and thanked fans for the immense love. "Thank you to the Audience for making our #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Historical#Gratitude," he wrote.

Here are the first-day collections of every Kartik Aaryan starrer:

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Speaking about its prequel it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.