Anurag Kashyap recalls working with Abhay Deol on Dev. D: It was painfully difficult to work with him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ABHAY DEOL, ANURAG Anurag Kashyap said he doesn't have "great working memories" with Abhay Deol

Anurag Kashyap, who collaborated with Abhay Deol in Dev.D, said in an interview that "it was painfully difficult to work with him". The director, who was talking regarding his recent release on Netlfix, Choked, opened up about the time when he made Dev.D. The 2009 movie was a modern-day adaptation of the classic Bengali novel, Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Kashyap said he doesn't have "great working memories" with Deol.



In an interview with Huffington Post, the director said, "It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting.”



“He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a Deol. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him," he added.

Abhay Deol, whose latest offering What Are The Odds? released on Netflix, also talked about his initial days. “I was too bullish on the success behind me. I deluded myself into thinking that now the big players would put their money on me and experiment. Maybe the very expectation that they’d see things my way was my arrogance," he told Huffington Post.

He further added, "I could have played the game better. And I could have secured myself in a bigger manner. But I did not. And that was my choice. I don’t have any regrets.”

For the unversed, Dev.D also starred Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also appeared in a popular song from the film, “Emotional Attyachar”.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage