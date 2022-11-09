An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana's rugged look raises anticipation for upcoming action-thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'An Action Hero’, has been raising the anticipation quite high! Adding to the thrill of the audience, the filmmakers have just dropped the poster of the film. The Bollywood actor looks rugged as he is seen posing with a gun and the poster hints at a chasing sequence in the film. Along with the new poster, the makers shared the trailer release date. The trailer of the film is scheduled for November 11.

Sharing the poster on his verified social media accounts, Ayushmann said, "Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga? Trailer out on 11th Nov 2022.. #AnActionHero coming to cinemas on 2nd Dec 2022." Take a look:

About An Action Hero

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer created much anticipation among the fans after the release of its thrilling teaser. With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humour, the release of the film is highly awaited. 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2 and end all its fans' built-up intrigue.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Last seen in 'Doctor G', the actor garnered love from the audience for again choosing an off-beat role of a male gynecologist. While the film opened to mixed reviews, the film had a fair run at the ticket window.

Next, as he gears up for the release of An Action Hero, Ayushmann also looks forward to the release of Dream Girl 2. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

